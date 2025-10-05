McDonald's Brings Back Spooky Tradition With New Halloween Designs

The limited-edition Happy Meal pails hit participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The 2025 collection includes the returning favorites of Ghost, Pumpkin, and Goblin alongside new characters Cat and Zombie. Each bucket features its own Halloween-themed expression, and kids can decorate them further with included sticker sheets.

The Boo Buckets, first introduced in the 1980s, have become a seasonal tradition for many families. McDonald’s said the pails are “creepy, kooky and cute,” making them collectible items each fall.

McDonald's will directly compete with Burger King's new Monster Menu and the Frosty Frights Kids' Meal at Wendy's.

Boo Buckets are available while supplies last at McDonald's locations across the US.

