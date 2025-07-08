McDonald's Adds Spicy Breakfast Menu Item As Fans Brace For Snack Wrap's Return

McDonald's officially launched spicy versions of its iconic Egg McMuffin nationwide on Tuesday, July 8. Each sandwich is served on a toasted English muffin with egg, cheese, spicy pepper sauce, and either Canadian bacon or sausage.

Customers can choose from a Spicy McMuffin with Egg, a Spicy Sausage McMuffin, and a Spicy Sausage McMuffin with Egg.

"The word on the street is we're turning up the heat on breakfast this summer," the McDonald's USA Menu Spotter posted. "You can add some kick to your morning routine with the sizzling debut of Spicy McMuffin breakfast sandwiches."

Breakfast lovers will have to act fast because the spicy McMuffins will only be available for a limited time.

"Don't snooze too long," said McDonald's. "Just like your social media stories, the Spicy McMuffin won't last forever."

McDonald's is also celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin in 2025. According to the company's website, a restaurant owner in Santa Barbara, California, created the first version of the McMuffin in 1971 before it hit menus nationwide in 1975.

The spicy breakfast drop comes days before an even more highly anticipated release for McDonald's. The chain will bring its popular snack wraps back to US restaurants on Thursday, July 10.

Originally launched in 2006 and discontinued nationwide in 2020, the snack wrap has crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, and sauce in a soft flour tortilla. It remained a fan favorite for years, sparking online petitions and dedicated Instagram accounts demanding its return.

The spicy McMuffins and snack wraps aim to recapture some customers McDonald's has lost in recent months. The company experienced a 3.6% decline in US sales during the first quarter of 2025, marking its steepest quarterly drop since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other recent promotions from McDonald's include the release of a Hershey's S'mores McFlurry in June, the return of mascot Uncle O'Grimacey to promote Shamrock Shakes, and toy tie-ins with Minecraft and Pokémon.

