Mayor Confirms ICE Activity In Hudson Valley, Agents Looking For Person With Criminal Record

According to McKenzie, Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski was informed on Friday morning, Jan. 31, that federal agencies, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), were operating in the city in search of an individual with a criminal record. However, local law enforcement was not involved in the operation.

"The Peekskill Police Department’s own regulations, consistent with New York State and Westchester County law, prohibit members of the police department from engaging in law enforcement activities solely for the purpose of enforcing federal immigration law, unless required to do so by a judicial warrant or other federal law," McKenzie explained in a statement on social media.

She emphasized that Peekskill’s policies are in compliance with all federal, state, and local laws while prioritizing the safety and rights of all residents.

"What’s most important to me as Mayor and as a lifelong resident of Peekskill is that each and every one of our residents regardless of race, creed or national origin know they are safe in our City. Immigrants are an important part of this city," McKenzie added, also saying:

"We are a community that values diversity and the rights of all people. We all share a common humanity that must be respected and valued."

She also expressed hope that ICE operations would remain focused on individuals committing violent crimes rather than law-abiding community members.

The operation in Peekskill follows similar operations earlier this week in both Pleasantville and Sleepy Hollow.

More information about these operations has not been released by authorities. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.