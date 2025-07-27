Mass Stabbing At Walmart Leaves 11 Injured — Suspect Taken Down Inside Store: Sheriff

Bradford James Gille, 42, of Elkden, was arrested after allegedly walking into the store in Garfield Township around 4:45 p.m. on July 26 and using a folding knife to stab multiple people at random, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy already on scene responded within minutes, officials said. Several Walmart customers and shoppers helped stop Gille and assist the wounded before medics arrived.

“All victims are being treated for injuries at Munson Medical Center,” the sheriff’s office said. “Many (are) in serious or critical condition.”

As of Sunday, July 27, two stabbing victims were still in serious condition, eight were in fair condition, and one was treated and released.

Officials confirmed that all 11 victims are expected to survive.

"Munson Healthcare’s team of physicians, nurses, surgeons, clinical staff, and support personnel continues to prioritize the care and recovery of those impacted by this tragic event," officials said.

"Their dedication and compassion reflect the strength and unity of our healthcare community during this challenging time."

Police say Gille acted alone. No motive has been determined.

Gille was taken to Traverse County Jail, where he is awaiting trial.

He will be charged with:

One count of terrorism;

11 counts of assault with intent to murder.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We will update when additional information is available.”

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said that she's been in touch with police and is closely monitoring the situation as the investigation into the stabbings continues.

"I’m in touch with law enforcement about the horrible news out of Traverse City," she wrote. "Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence.

"I am grateful to the first responders for their swift response to apprehend the suspect."

