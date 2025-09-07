Mark Volman Dies, Turtles Co-Founder Sang Classic Hit 'Happy Together'

The dynamic singer, guitarist, and charismatic co-founder of The Turtles leaves behind a legacy as colorful as his stage presence.

Volman's death came on Friday, Sept. 5, in Nashville, Tennessee, following what his representative described as a brief and unexpected illness. He was 78.

Born in Los Angeles in1947, Volman grew up first found his musical footing with The Crossfires, a surf-rock group that evolved into The Turtles.

With his friend and longtime collaborator Howard Kaylan, Volman helped propel The Turtles to the top of the charts in the 1960s, most notably with the 1967 smash “Happy Together.”

The song, which knocked The Beatles’ “Penny Lane” from the No. 1 spot, became an enduring classic and one of the most performed songs on American radio in the 20th century.

Volman’s stage antics and signature frizzy hair made him a standout in the era’s pop scene.

When The Turtles disbanded, contractual restrictions forced Volman and Kaylan to reinvent themselves as Flo & Eddie, a duo that brought their harmonies and humor to Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention.

Their time with Zappa produced acclaimed albums like “Chunga’s Revenge” and the cult film “200 Motels,” and cemented their reputation for blending musical virtuosity with theatrical comedy.

Flo & Eddie continued as a recording and touring act, lending their voices to animated films and backing artists from T. Rex to Bruce Springsteen.

Volman and Kaylan also became fierce advocates for musicians’ rights, leading a landmark legal battle that helped secure royalties for artists whose recordings predated 1972 — a fight that ultimately influenced federal copyright law.

In later years, Volman embraced academia, earning degrees from Loyola Marymount University and serving as an associate professor at Belmont University in Nashville, where he mentored aspiring music industry professionals.

Despite a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia in 2023, Volman remained active, publishing a memoir, “Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, And More,” and continuing to inspire fans and students alike.

Volman is survived by two daughters.

