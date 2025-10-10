March Madness Icon Sister Jean Dies At 106: 'No Human Like Her'

Loyola University Chicago announced the death of Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt on Thursday, Oct. 9. The former men's basketball team chaplain was 106.

Sister Jean became a national celebrity during the Ramblers' unlikely run out of the mid-major Horizon League to the NCAA Final Four in 2018. It was the school's first Final Four appearance since winning the 1963 national championship.

Loyola students, alumni, and countless basketball fans will remember Sister Jean for her deep knowledge of the sport and her sharp wit well past her 100th birthday.

"In many roles at Loyola over the course of more than 60 years, Sister Jean was an invaluable source of wisdom and grace for generations of students, faculty, and staff," university president Mark Reed said. "While we feel grief and a sense of loss, there is great joy in her legacy. Her presence was a profound blessing for our entire community and her spirit abides in thousands of lives. In her honor, we can aspire to share with others the love and compassion Sister Jean shared with us."

Born Dolores Bertha Schmidt in San Francisco in 1919, she joined the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary (BVM) in 1937 and first arrived at Mundelein College in Chicago in 1961. When Mundelein merged with Loyola in 1991, she transitioned into student advising and became the Ramblers' team chaplain in 1994.

Sister Jean guided players spiritually and even scouted Loyola's competition.

"She still sends me an email after every single game," former Loyola head coach Porter Moser said, according to ESPN. "There is no human like her."

One of her scouting reports proved to help Loyola in the 2021 tournament that was heavily altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ramblers knocked off top-seeded Illinois 71-58 to reach the team's fifth Sweet Sixteen in program history.

At 101 years old, a vaccinated Sister Jean was one of just 3,670 people inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis to see the upset.

"We have a great opportunity to convert rebounds as this team makes about 50% of layups and 30% of its 3 [pointers]. Our defense can take care of that," she said to the players.

Loyola's success in 2018 and 2021 helped earn the school a move to the Atlantic 10 Conference, which features several strong basketball-centric programs like the University of Dayton and Virginia Commonwealth University.

"Her passion inspired student-athletes and basketball fans all across the world, and her enlightening presence at Ramblers games will be forever missed," Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade said in a statement. "We offer our prayers to her family, the LUC basketball program, and the entire campus community. The A-10 also celebrates a prayerful life well lived, inspiring to so many."

Sister Jean's legacy reaches far beyond the court.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Sister Jean was involved in the civil rights movement of the 1960s.

"[She] always made us feel that, as women, we could accomplish whatever we set our minds to," said Helena Kies, a Chicagoland real estate agent and former educator.

In her six decades at Loyola, Sister Jean became a mentor and friend to generations of students. She led weekly prayer groups and started a program called Students Moving Into the Lives of the Elderly (SMILE).

In 2016, Sister Jean received an honorary doctorate from Loyola, one year before the basketball-loving nun was inducted into the Ramblers' Hall of Fame.

"Sister Jean Dolores was a woman of prayer, [a] dedicated educator, and a bearer of hope who loved her BVM community," BVM president LaDonna Manternach said. "She saw God present in all that surrounded her and trusted in His goodness. Her presence with us will be greatly missed."

Pope Francis bestowed a special apostolic blessing upon Sister Jean for her 100th birthday. To celebrate turning 103, the Chicago Transit Authority renamed Loyola's transit station as the "Sister Jean CTA Plaza."

On her 105th birthday in 2024, Sister Jean received a proclamation from President Joe Biden, the second Catholic to serve as President.

"As you have walked your faith throughout the years, your servant leadership and steadfast prayers have shaped the lives of thousands of young people and their families and inspired countless others throughout the world," Biden's letter read. "By living out the values of the Sisters of Charity of the Blessed Virgin Mary — in corridors, in classrooms, and on the courtside of your beloved Ramblers games — you have shown us all that yours is a life well lived."

CBS college basketball analyst Seth Davis and Sister Jean co-authored her 2023 memoir titled "Wake Up with Purpose!: What I’ve Learned in My First Hundred Years."

"She was 106 years old and never had a bad day," Davis said in a social media post. "The world has lost a true gem. And I have lost an amazing friend. So long Sister Jean. I will always treasure our friendship."

Loyola said Sister Jean's visitation and funeral arrangements will be announced soon.

