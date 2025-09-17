Manhunt Ends After Driver Rams FBI Pittsburgh Gate, Hurls American Flag In 'Act Of Terror'

At about 2:40 a.m., Donald Henson of Penn Hills allegedly drove a white sedan at a high rate of speed into the office gates before getting out and throwing an American flag onto the damaged gate, according to the FBI.

Henson fled the scene on foot, according to the FBI. No FBI personnel were injured.

Pittsburgh Police from Zone 3 were called at 3 a.m. to the 3300 block of East Carson Street for a reported vehicle collision, assisting federal authorities, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Bradford Arick, FBI Pittsburgh public affairs specialist, said Henson was not believed to be armed and there was no ongoing public safety risk. “We believe this was intentionally targeted at the FBI,” Arick said.

Writing was found on the side of the vehicle but it remains unclear if it was connected to the incident, authorities said.

Arick added that Henson was known to the FBI because he had recently visited the field office to file a complaint. Assistant Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said the complaint “didn’t make a whole lot of sense” and was not chargeable under federal law.

Giordano also explained that Henson is a former member of the military and is believed to have a history of mental health problems.

By mid-morning, the FBI confirmed that Henson had been taken into custody.

“The FBI would like to thank our local, state, and federal law enforcement and community partners for their assistance,” Arick said in a statement.

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI. This was a targeted attack on this building. Thankfully, no one was hurt,” Giordano added.

