Man Tries Pulling Screaming Girl Into Alley, Puts Hand On Her Mouth In NY: Police

The incident happened in Poughkeepsie at around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 27, in the area of South White Street between Church Street and Main Street, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said.

According to authorities, 25-year-old Andrew Kosmider of Hyde Park allegedly followed a 15-year-old girl, then grabbed her and placed his hand over her mouth while trying to pull her into an alley. The teen screamed, alerting a Good Samaritan who intervened and flagged down nearby officers.

Responding police searched the area and found Kosmider a short time later, taking him into custody without incident.

He was charged with third-degree attempted robbery, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said the motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department’s Tip Line at 845-451-7577. Tips may be made anonymously.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.