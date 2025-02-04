Man Torches NY Trooper’s Dad’s Home After Getting Ticket In Hudson Valley: Here's His Fate

Middletown resident Tyler Williams, age 26, was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown to 20 years behind bars, followed by five years of post-release supervision, after pleading guilty to second-degree arson, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Prosecutors said that on the night of Dec. 20, 2023, a state trooper pulled Williams over in Middletown and issued him traffic tickets. Just hours later, during the early morning of Dec. 21, a fire was deliberately set at the home of the trooper’s father in Warwick.

The Town of Warwick Police Department, Orange County Fire Investigation Unit, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Following a nearly five-month investigation, authorities determined that Williams had searched online for the trooper’s address before setting the fire. He later admitted in court that he intentionally started the fire knowing there were people inside the home.

Investigators from the Warwick Police Department, New York State Police Major Crimes Unit, and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office worked together on the case, executing over 20 search warrants focused largely on digital forensics. Their efforts led to Williams' arrest and prosecution.

In a statement, Hoovler called Williams' actions "inconceivable."

"The two-decade long sentence imposed is warranted by this offender’s senseless and unjustified act of violence," Hoovler said, adding, "We, as a civilized society, will not permit outrageous retribution against police officers for simply doing their jobs.”

