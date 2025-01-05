Man Takes Fatal Leap From Costco Parking Deck In Westchester

The man was found near the Home Depot by a maintenance worker just after 6 a.m., Yonkers Police Sgt. Roger Spink confirmed. The two businesses share a complex along Sprain Road.

Sources say that the man is believed to have been a Costco employee, however, this information is subject to change pending the outcome of the investigation.

It was not clear approximately how long the man's body was there before he was found. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Spink.

This is a developing news report. Check back for details.

