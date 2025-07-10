Man Strangled Former Partner In Front Of Their Kids, Slapped Child Next Day In NY: DA

Tairon Drake, age 30, was arraigned Tuesday, July 8, in Westchester County Court on charges stemming from a violent domestic incident at his Yonkers home, Westchester District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Thursday, July 10.

Prosecutors allege that on May 1, 2025, Drake placed both hands around his ex-partner’s neck and threatened to kill her, all in front of their two children. The next day, he allegedly slapped their 9-year-old daughter, splitting her lip.

At the time of the incident, Drake was under a court-issued order of protection meant to keep him away from the woman and children due to a prior criminal case.

Drake now faces the following charges:

Two counts of aggravated criminal contempt;

Eleven counts of first-degree criminal contempt;

Criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation;

Two counts of third-degree assault;

Endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded not guilty at arraignment, where Judge Susan Capeci set bail at $10,000 cash, $100,000 bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.

Cacace said it was crucial that authorities stepped in when they did.

"Research shows that women who experience strangulation or obstruction of breathing are far more likely to be killed by their intimate partner later on," she said, adding, "That is why it is critical for law enforcement to intervene at this stage."

