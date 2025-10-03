Man Steals Cash From Register In Armed Robbery At Gas Station In NY: Police

Demetrius A. Kelly, 30, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 1, in connection with a robbery in Newburgh the night before, the Town of Newburgh Police Department announced on Friday, Oct. 3.

The incident happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 30, at the Sunoco 7-Eleven gas station at 78 Route 17K, where investigators said Kelly entered the business, displayed a weapon, stole cash from the register, and fled.

After an investigation, with help from the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department, Kelly was located and taken into custody in Poughkeepsie. He was transported back to Newburgh and charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree menacing, and petit larceny.

Kelly was arraigned in the City of Newburgh Court and remanded without bail to Orange County Jail.

