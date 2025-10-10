Man Steals $23K Check From Hudson Valley Business, Police Say

Vadim Farmakis, 38, of Brooklyn, was arrested Friday, Oct. 10, following a NEw York State Police investigation into a reported theft at Heritage Hills Society LTD in Somers, the agency said.

The case dates back to December 2023, when a check for $23,187.01 was stolen, altered, and deposited into an account held by Farmakis, police said.

Subsequent withdrawals totaling $22,000 were then made from the account.

Farmakis was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, a misdemeanor.

He was arraigned in Somers Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.