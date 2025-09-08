Man Stabbed In Buttocks Saved With Tourniquet In NY: Suspect At Large

The incident happened in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, Sept. 6 at around 9:15 p.m., when officers responded to Montgomery Street for a report of a stabbing, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said Sunday, Sept. 7.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man suffering from stab wounds to his leg and buttocks. The victim was losing consciousness from blood loss, and officers applied a department-issued tourniquet before he was taken to a nearby hospital.

He is expected to recover, police said.

Investigators determined the stabbing took place on the 300 block of Main Street. Detectives and crime scene technicians responded to collect evidence.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s confidential tip line at 845-451-7577.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.