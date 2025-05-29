Man Shot While Fighting Off Car Robbery Suspects In HV: 2 Indicted, DA Says (Update)

John Selja Jr., 22, of Monroe, and Andrew Delrio, 26, of Washingtonville, were arraigned on Wednesday, May 28 in Orange County Court in connection with a Tuesday, May 6 shooting that left a man seriously injured, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, May 29.

Prosecutors say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. when the two men approached a victim sitting in a parked car in the City of Port Jervis, as Daily Voice reported earlier this month.

Selja allegedly leaned into the vehicle to steal from the victim, who pushed him back. Selja then pulled a gun and shot the victim, according to court documents.

The victim sustained serious injuries but survived.

A search warrant executed at Selja’s residence later turned up a firearm that matched shell casings recovered from the scene, the DA's Office said.

Both men are now charged with attempted robbery. Additionally, Selja is charged with second-degree attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

Both defendants were remanded to Orange County Jail. Selja is being held on $500,000 cash bail, while Delrio is being held on $75,000 cash bail.

Selja is scheduled to return to court on Thursday, June 12, and Delrio on Monday, June 9.

