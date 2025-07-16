Man Shot, Robbed Of Cash, Jewelry, Food In NY Late-Night Attack: Suspect At Large

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 15, near Union Avenue and Warren Street, the New Rochelle Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 16.

Police said the victim, a New Rochelle resident, was robbed of about $500 in cash, a cell phone, jewelry, and a food order. During the robbery, he was also shot once in the thigh.

An unknown citizen took the victim to a local hospital, where police he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to recover, the department added.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at (914) 654-2300 or anonymously at (914) 632-COPS.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

