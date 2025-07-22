Man Sexually Assaults Pregnant Woman, Strangles Her Cat In NY: Here's His Fate

New Rochelle resident Joshua Lopez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday, July 18, in Westchester County Court after pleading guilty to attempted criminal sexual act in the first degree, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, July 22.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace, Lopez sexually assaulted the woman on May 3, 2024, at his home in New Rochelle. He also strangled her and beat her with a metal cane during the attack. At the time, the victim was pregnant.

The DA's Office said Lopez's conduct would now be classified as rape since New York State Legislators repealed the offense of criminal sexual act in late 2024.

Prior to the May 2024 assault, Lopez had also strangled and killed the victim’s cat.

In a prepared statement read in court at Lopez's sentencing, the victim said:

"The fear you put into me is not easily erased. All I want is to live in peace...I don’t want to be scared anymore or live in fear. It’s time for me to finally be free from all this as well."

DA Cacace said the case “exemplifies the horrors women face when they experience domestic violence,” and praised the victim for her courage.

"Her bravery has now ensured that a violent abuser will be taken off the street," Cacace added.

In addition to his prison sentence, Lopez will serve 15 years of post-release supervision and will be required to register as a sex offender.

An order of protection was issued for the victim.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.