Man Sexually Abused Child Under 13 For Years At Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

A Bronx man has been arrested and charged with a felony sex crime after allegedly abusing a child for several years at a private residence in Northern Westchester, police said.

Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Gary Angel Correa Reyes, 45, was arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 29, and charged with first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child following an investigation, New York State Police announced on Friday, Oct. 31. 

Police said the investigation began on Sept. 22, after investigators received information about a past sexual assault involving a child. The investigation determined that Correa Reyes had allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13 over several years while at a private home in Somers. 

More information was not made public by police. 

Correa Reyes was arraigned in Bedford Town Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond, or $400,000 partially secured bond, police said. He is scheduled to appear in Somers Town Court on Monday, Nov. 3, at 5:30 p.m.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at Brentwood and the Child Advocacy Center assisted with the investigation.

