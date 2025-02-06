Man Pulls Gun On Contractor At Hudson Valley Home, Police Say

Ulster County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a West Hurley residence on Elks Park Road after a contractor claimed to have been threatened at the location at around 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1.

The contractor told investigators that while working on the home’s heating system, a man threatened to shoot him, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrested a 63-year-old man on suspicion of misdemeanor menacing. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.

Authorities did not say whether the suspect lived at the residence or speculate on a possible motive for the alleged threat, nor did they publicize the suspect’s name.

Daily Voice has reached out to the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office for comment.

