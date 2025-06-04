Man Permanently Scars Girlfriend’s Face With Razor In HV: Here's His Fate

Thomas Zemko, age 45, of Pleasant Valley, was sentenced on Wednesday, June 4, to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty to first-degree assault, the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office announced.

The brutal attack happened on Jan. 23, 2024, at a home on Sherow Road in Pleasant Valley.

Zemko admitted to using a razor blade to slash a 10- to 12-centimeter laceration from the top of the woman’s left eye down her cheek, prosecutors said. He then refused to let her get medical attention. It was only days later that she finally sought treatment and received stitches, but the attack left her permanently disfigured.

"This was a deliberate and vicious act of domestic violence — not a moment of rage, but a calculated decision to cause lasting harm," Dutchess County DA Anthony Parisi said in a statement on Wednesday, calling Zemko's actions "pure brutality."

Zemko had pleaded guilty on April 9. He was sentenced by Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica Segal. The case was prosecuted by Deputy Unit Chief Brittney Kessel of the Special Victims Unit.

