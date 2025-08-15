Man Learns Fate After Stabbing Grandmother 17 Times In Her NY Apartment

Deshawn Nunez, of Yonkers, will serve 25 years to life in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 68-year-old Renee Spencer, Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace announced on Thursday, Aug. 14.

In the late-night hours of Aug. 9, 2022, Nunez stabbed Spencer more than a dozen times inside her Nepperhan Avenue apartment in Yonkers, killing her.

Two days later, on Aug. 11, building management called for a welfare check on behalf of Spencer’s family. Yonkers Police officers arrived to find her lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds and blood splatter throughout the scene.

Investigators later determined that Nunez and Spencer had entered the building together late on Aug. 9, but only Nunez was seen leaving about 90 minutes later. Spencer had been stabbed 17 times.

Nunez was arrested the following day—before her body had even been found—when officers spotted him near Riverdale Avenue. Known to police and wanted on multiple warrants, he allegedly made spontaneous statements implicating himself in the killing.

A kitchen knife believed to have been used in the attack was recovered at the scene.

In a joint statement read in court at sentencing, Spencer’s family said:

“The pain and trauma caused by the actions of Deshawn Nunez have left a permanent mark on our family... it has affected our daily lives, our mental health and our sense of safety. We live with the emotional weight of these events every day.”

DA Cacace called the murder “senseless” and said she hoped the sentencing would offer “some degree of closure” to Spencer’s loved ones.

Nunez was sentenced by Judge George Fufidio, who handed down the maximum punishment.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.