Man Injured In Late-Night Assault Near Hudson River, Police Say

Officers responded at around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, to the area outside 200 North Water St. in Peekskill after receiving a report of a possible assault, the city's police department said on Monday, Oct. 27.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a cut sustained during an altercation, police said. The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center, where he was treated and released later that evening.

The incident remains under investigation. Police did not release information about any suspects or what may have led to the altercation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email [email protected]. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online at cityofpeekskill.com under the “Crime Tips” section.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

