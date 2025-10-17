Man In Camouflage Arrested After Armed Standoff, Fire In NY Apartment: Sheriff

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 5 p.m. on Thursday, when deputies responded to a serious incident in the area of Fox Run Lane in Patterson involving a male suspect dressed in full camouflage.

The man allegedly menaced a neighbor with what appeared to be a firearm, then barricaded himself inside his residence and claimed to have an explosive device, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies quickly established a perimeter, and the Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiations Team were called to the scene. After several hours of negotiation, the suspect was taken into custody at around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities.

The suspect's name has not yet been made public.

The incident did not end there though, as shortly after the arrest, a fire broke out inside the apartment, the Sheriff’s Office said. It remains unclear whether the fire was accidental or intentionally set, and the cause is now under investigation.

Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public, and the area has been secured.

The investigation is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

