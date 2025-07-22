Man Had Sex With Girl, 13, Who He Met Through Video Game At NY Airbnbs: DA

Arnaldo Gil, age 38, of Flushing, was arraigned Monday, July 21, in Orange County Court on multiple charges, including rape, in connection with his alleged abuse of a child, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, July 22.

According to prosecutors, Gil is accused of initiating contact with a 13-year-old girl from Warwick in 2022 after connecting online through a video game. Prosecutors allege that beginning in November 2022, he traveled from Queens to Orange County on several occasions, where he would pick the girl up at her high school and bring her to locations in Warwick to have sexual conduct.

Over a two year period from January 2023 to January 2025, he would repeatedly have sexual intercourse with the girl, including at Airbnb rentals in Warwick that he paid for, the DA's Office said.

Gil is now charged with second- and third-degree rape, endangering the welfare of a child, and third-degree sexual abuse.

Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler emphasized the dangers of online grooming, particularly on gaming platforms and social media, and urged parents to remain vigilant.

"I urge all parents to talk to their children about the dangers of sharing information with those that they meet online," Hoovler said on Tuesday.

Gil was ordered held at the Orange County Jail on $100,000 cash bail, $250,000 secured bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond. He is next scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, August 13.

Anyone with information regarding Gil is asked to contact Warwick Police at 845-986-5000.

