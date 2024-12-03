Man, GF Learn Fate For Grisly Murder Of His 85-Year-Old Grandfather In Hudson Valley

Constantinos Doonan, 32, also known as “Dino,” and Jo-Ann Haughey, 28, both of New City, were convicted in the January 2023 killing of Constantinos Mastakouris at his home on Ruth Drive in New City, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II said.

On Tuesday, Dec. 3, authorities announced that Doonan was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison while Haughey received 15 years for manslaughter, the DA said.

Between Jan. 29 and 30, 2023, Doonan and Haughey acted together to strangle and choke Mastakouris to death. After the murder, they wrapped the victim's body in a tablecloth, kiddie pool, and shower curtain before concealing it in a crawl space in the basement. The pair then stole Mastakouris’ belongings, including his car, jewelry, and credit card, prosecutors said.

“Today, the defendants in this case were held responsible for their heinous crimes that resulted in the senseless murder of an 85-year-old man, who was the grandfather of one of the defendants,” Walsh said. “The killing of one’s grandfather is evil and an unimaginable act. The actions of the defendants have left their family completely shattered by this horrific act.”

The investigation was conducted by the Clarkstown Police Department, and the case was prosecuted by Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Dominic Crispino and Supervising Assistant District Attorney Sharleen Bailon.

