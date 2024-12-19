Man Slashes Victim’s Face, Damages Vehicle In NY: Police

According to Lt. Mark Johnston of the Village of Monticello Police, the incident occurred on Friday, Dec. 13, at 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the Stewart’s convenience store on Forestburgh Road.

Johnstone said the 38-year-old victim told officers he was putting air in his vehicle’s tires when he was approached by Miguel A. Jimenez, age 29, of Monticello, assaulted and slashed in the face with a pocket knife.

Jimenez allegedly slashed the victim’s face before puncturing the vehicle’s tires and breaking its windshield, Johnstone said. Jimenez fled the area before officers arrived.

The victim was treated for his injuries at Garnet Health Medical Center in Harris.

Jimenez was arrested on Saturday, Dec. 14, and charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies.

He was arraigned and remanded to Sullivan County Jail on $40,000 cash bail, $80,000 bail bond, or $150,000 partially secured bond.

Police say additional felony charges are pending for the damage caused to the victim’s vehicle.

