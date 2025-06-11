Man Found With Severe Head Injuries On Street In Rockland (Developing)

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 11, near the intersection of South Main Street and West Furman Place in Spring Valley, according to a report from The Monsey Scoop.

Emergency crews from Spring Hill EMS and Rockland Paramedics responded and found the man suffering from severe head trauma and heavy bleeding. He was taken to Nyack Hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Spring Valley Police detectives and the Rockland County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation established a crime scene at the location and are actively investigating the circumstances.

Daily Voice has reached out to Spring Valley Police for more information but has not yet heard back.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

