Man Follows Young Child, Tries Giving Them Gifts, Notes In Hudson Valley: Sheriff

Kurt R. Geisler, 36, of Wappinger, was arrested on the evening of Wednesday, April 30, following a complaint about suspicious behavior in the Town of Pleasant Valley, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, May 2.

Deputies responded around 7 p.m. after it was reported that an adult male had approached an elementary school-aged child. Investigators determined that Geisler had allegedly followed the child and made inappropriate attempts to interact with them, including offering gifts and notes, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Geisler was taken into custody later that evening and charged with second-degree stalking and endangering the welfare of a child.

He was arraigned in Pleasant Valley Town Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center in lieu of $1,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond.

Because of the nature of the allegations and the age of the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said it would not be releasing any further information about the child or the incident to protect their privacy.

The investigation remains ongoing, and detectives are urging anyone who may have information about this case or other possible incidents involving Geisler to contact Detective Aponte at 845-486-3867 or paponte@dutchessny.gov, or the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 845-605-2583 or dcsotips@gmail.com.

