Man Fatally Shot In Head At NY Intersection; Suspect in Custody After Early Morning Dispute

Police learned of the incident at around 2:30 a.m., when officers responded to reports of a man shot in the area of Ludlow Street and Riverdale Avenue in Yonkers, Yonkers Police Sgt. Robert Spink said on Friday afternoon.

When they arrived, they found a 35-year-old Yonkers resident with a single gunshot wound to the head. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Preliminary findings indicate that the victim and the suspect knew each other and had been engaged in a dispute at the location. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly fired one shot before fleeing the scene, according to Spink.

Thanks to the efforts of patrol officers, detectives, the department’s Real Time Crime Center, and digital forensics specialists, investigators tracked the suspect to the area of Radford Street and Riverdale Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin. The suspect's name has also not been made public.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities say more details may be released as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.