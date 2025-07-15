Man Clad In Ski Mask, Sunglasses Exposes Himself At Service Area In Rockland: Nysp

Orange County resident Jerry Hollender of Monroe was arrested following an incident on Friday, July 11 at the Sloatsburg Service Area, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, July 15.

Police said staff at the service area reported a man wearing a ski mask and sunglasses had intentionally exposed himself to customers in the restroom at around 4:20 p.m. By the time troopers arrived, the suspect had left the premises.

Investigators later found Hollender at his residence in Monroe. He was taken into custody for questioning and processed before being charged with public lewdness, police said.

Hollender was released with an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Village of Sloatsburg Court on Wednesday, August 27.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to authorities.

