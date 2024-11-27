Fair 44°

Man Caught With Fentanyl During Traffic Stop On I-84: Police

A 35-year-old man is facing a drug possession charge after police allegedly found him with fentanyl during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 in the region, authorities said. 

The traffic stop was made on I-84 West in Southeast.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
The arrest occurred on Friday, Nov. 15, at around 3:45 p.m., when members of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle on Interstate 84 West in Southeast, according to Putnam County Sheriff Kevin J. McConville. 

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Randy A. Cascino of Patterson, was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl during the stop, the Sheriff's Office said.

Cascino was then taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility for processing. He was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, authorities said.

He was issued an appearance ticket and released on his own recognizance. Cascino is scheduled to appear in the Town of Southeast Court at a later date.

