Man Caught On Cruise Ship With Secret Child Porn Folder Charged In Global Exploitation Ring: HS

Matthew Thomas Pappalardo, 38, of Casselberry Drive, Lower Providence, allegedly used encrypted apps and hidden folders to collect and trade child sexual abuse material while chatting with minors as young as 13, according to a criminal complaint.

**WARNING THE FOLLOWING IS DISTURBING**

The nearly 18-month investigation began in January 2024 when Homeland Security agents infiltrated a dark-web-style chat group called “Groom Central” on the app TeleGuard. Investigators say Pappalardo — using the alias “TheMarquisdeSade” — bragged about preferring children “8–12 ideally,” admitted to abusing underage girls, and moderated a group where members were encouraged to post photos and videos of children as young as 6 being raped.

The digital trail — spanning data seized from Google, Comcast, PayPal, and international authorities in Switzerland and Italy — ultimately pointed to Pappalardo, according to investigators. In November 2024, when he returned to Florida on a cruise ship, U.S. Customs agents seized his cellphone and uncovered explicit conversations with 13- and 14-year-old victims who had sent him nude images. They also found a locked folder containing dozens of child porn files, investigators wrote in the affidavit.

Days later, a raid at Pappalardo’s Lower Providence home turned up multiple devices loaded with 210 files of child sexual abuse material, including 167 images and 43 videos. At least 34 of the files matched known victims flagged by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

Pappalardo, a University of Pittsburgh graduate and former employee at Hibu, Fanatics, and WebstaurantStore, according to his social media and public records, was formally charged with 46 felonies: 45 counts of Possessing Child Pornography, plus Felony Criminal Use of a Communications Device, and one count of Possessing an Instrument of Crime.

He posted $75,000 cash bail following his July 24 arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Christopher J. Cerski. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, before Judge Cathleen Kelly Rebar. He is represented by West Chester attorney William Whitenack Jr. Assistant District Attorney Lauren Elizabeth Marvel is prosecuting the case.

