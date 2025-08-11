Man Attacks Victim At NY Gas Station After Telling Him To Go Back To His Country: Cops

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 9, when Village of Mamaroneck Police officers responded to a report of a fight in progress at a gas station in the village, according to the department.

Police said a 22-year-old Hispanic man told officers he had been the victim of an unprovoked verbal and physical attack. While standing in line at the station’s shop, the victim was allegedly approached by a man who asked if he had a green card and told him to go back to his country, the department said.

The suspect, identified as 57-year-old Carl B. Jones of South Carolina, then became aggressive when the victim laughed off the comment, police said, adding that Jones allegedly began spitting on the victim, put his hands around the victim’s throat, and applied pressure.

Police said the victim fought back in self-defense, at which point Jones allegedly punched him in the face and threw him to the floor. Surveillance video and witness statements corroborated the victim’s account, according to investigators.

Officers detained Jones outside the store without further incident. The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

Jones is charged with third-degree assault as a hate crime and criminal obstruction of breathing. Due to prior felony convictions in New York State, he is expected to be remanded to the Westchester County Jail, police said.

