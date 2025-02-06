Man Admits Stealing Laptop, Jewelry From Victim At Gunpoint In Hudson Valley: DA

Shaheem Hill, age 28, of Hamburg, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to second-degree robbery in Orange County Court on Wednesday, Feb. 5, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced.

Authorities said that around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2023, Hill and a co-defendant approached a victim on Ball Street in Port Jervis, displayed handguns, and forcibly stole property, including a laptop, jewelry, and a wallet.

A police investigation—including a review of surveillance video and the execution of a search warrant—led officers to recover the stolen items at the co-defendant’s home in New Jersey, officials said.

At his plea hearing, Hill admitted to forcibly robbing the victim while displaying what appeared to be a firearm. His co-defendant previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Under the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Hill serve nine years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, when he is sentenced on Wednesday, April 16.

"Gun crimes beget violence and we must hold to account those responsible for illegally possessing and wielding firearms,” Hoovler said, adding, "We will not cease in our pursuit of violent criminals who commit violent crimes, particularly those that involve the illegal possession and use of guns."

