Man Admits Stealing Car With Victim's Mother Inside, Hitting Her In HV: Here's His Fate

Edward Keegan, age 34, of Chester, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, June 11, in Orange County Court to third-degree robbery, a felony, in connection with the violent incident that took place on February 21 outside Liquor King in the Chester Mall at 78 Brookside Ave., Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler announced on Friday, June 13.

Prosecutors say Keegan jumped into a white Nissan Sentra while the driver was inside the store and her mother sat in the front passenger seat. When the daughter tried to stop him, Keegan drove the car at her, striking her with the vehicle. The elderly woman was able to escape just before Keegan sped off, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

A Town of Chester police officer spotted the car a short time later, but Keegan refused to pull over. He fled onto Route 17, where he eventually crashed near Exit 130 and was taken into custody.

As part of his plea agreement, Keegan has paid $50,000 in restitution to the victims for damages to the vehicle. He will be sentenced on Tuesday, September 2, to 2⅓ to 7 years in state prison, along with five years of post-release supervision, the maximum sentence allowed under the law for the charge.

Keegan remains held in Orange County Jail until sentencing.

Keegan was previously indicted on more serious charges, including second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and unlawful imprisonment. The case was resolved after consultation with the victims and in accordance with their wishes, Hoovler said.

