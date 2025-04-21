Man Admits Attacking Jewish Barber With Scissors In Hudson Valley

Yonkers resident Ahmed Al Jabali, 34, admitted in court Thursday, April 17, to second-degree assault as a hate crime for the attack, which happened on August 29, 2024, in Yonkers, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced on Monday, April 21.

Prosecutors said Al Jabali entered Slava Shushakov’s barbershop and asked for a shave before suddenly grabbing a pair of shears. He called the barber a slur and tried to stab him multiple times, cutting his arm and hand while yelling antisemitic remarks.

Al Jabali is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 29.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.