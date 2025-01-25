Man Accused Of Making Violent Threats Against Trump

The investigation began on Inauguration Day on Monday, Jan. 20, after a tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center reported violent online posts targeting the former president.

Federal agents traced the posts to Shannon Depararro Atkins, age 46, of West Palm Beach, Florida, near Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Atkins was arrested just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24 near his home after being pulled over in a white 2013 BMW 750Li, said Public Information Officer Mike Jachles of the West Palm Beach PD.

During an interview with detectives, Atkins admitted to making the threatening posts, Jachles said.

Atkins is being held at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Main Detention Center on a second-degree felony charge of written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or act of terrorism.

Police say Atkins was carrying cocaine at the time of his arrest, adding drug possession to the charges.

The US Secret Service has been notified and is determining whether Atkins will face federal charges.

