Man, 32, Killed In High-Speed Crash In Hudson Valley, State Police Say

At approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers out of State Police Montgomery responded to a one-car collision on State Route 416 in the village of Montgomery where they say Ryan D. Tucker, of Bloomingburg, had been heading west at a high rate of speed.

Tucker, in a 2016 Honda, failed to negotiate a right-hand turn through a yield sign onto Union Avenue, where it subsequently struck several trees off the west shoulder, state police said.

The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle, Tucker, of Bloomingburg, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

The State Police were assisted by the Village of Montgomery Police Department, Town of Montgomery Police Department, Village of Goshen Police Department, Montgomery Fire Department, and Montgomery EMS, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call SP Middletown at 845-344-5300 and reference RMS# NY2500738450.

