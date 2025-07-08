Partly Cloudy 93°

Man, 29, Caught With Pics Of Child Sexual Abuse In NY, Police Say

A Dutchess County man is facing over a dozen felony charges after police say he was found with child sexual exploitation material.

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Ben Crnic
Hamza Maanane, age 29, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested on Monday, July 7, following a months-long investigation that began in March 2025, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, July 8. 

The investigation was launched after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a cyber tip to authorities. The State Police Wappinger Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Troop K Computer Crimes Unit, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force all worked together on the case, according to authorities. 

Troopers said the investigation revealed Maanane had digital images consistent with child sexual exploitation material.  

He was charged with 16 counts of possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child under the age of 16, all felonies. 

Maanane was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Tuesday, July 29, at 9 a.m.

