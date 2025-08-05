Fair with Haze 78°

Man, 26, Found Dead In Van At Residential Facility For Developmental Disabilities In NY

Authorities are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a transportation van parked at a residential facility in Dutchess County. 

The man was found dead at 201 Cream St. in Hyde Park, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Ben Crnic
The incident occurred on Monday, August 4, around 2 p.m., when troopers were dispatched to New Horizons Resources Inc. at 201 Cream St. in the Town of Hyde Park, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, Aug. 5.

Upon arrival, officers found the man, a resident of the facility, deceased in a van owned by New Horizons. The van was parked on the property at the time he was found. 

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the case with support from the Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office. Police said the cause of death remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released pending the outcome of the investigation.

New Horizons Resources Inc. provides services and support for individuals with developmental disabilities across the Hudson Valley. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

