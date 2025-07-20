Cops ID Man, 25, Pulled From Long Island Pool After Party

A homeowner on Bloomington Street in Medford found Sleigan Laroc's body in the water at approximately 9:35 p.m., Suffolk County police said.

The homeowner pulled the Laroc's body from the water and began performing CPR. Officers from the Sixth Precinct arrived shortly after and took over life-saving efforts.

Laroc, of Queens Village, was taken by ambulance to NYU Langone Hospital–Suffolk in Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead. Homicide Squad detectives we investigating.

In a chilling final Facebook story, Laroc shared a photo of the pool.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 631-852-6392.

