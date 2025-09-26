Man, 21, Shot Innocent Senior While Firing At Rival Group In NY, DA Says

Mount Vernon resident Rodney Solomon, 21, was indicted on attempted murder, attempted assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Friday, Sept. 26.

Prosecutors said the charges stem from a shooting on Sept. 17, 2024, at around 9:20 p.m. at an apartment complex at 103 West 3rd Street in Mount Vernon, down the street from a Mount Vernon firehouse.

Solomon allegedly fired at a member of a rival group after retrieving a gun from inside the building. The initial shooter had already fled, but Solomon opened fire anyway, according to court documents.

Instead of hitting his target, prosecutors said Solomon’s bullet struck a 70-year-old man who was sitting nearby. The victim was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, treated, and later released.

DA Susan Cacace condemned the incident:

"As my office outlined to the court, the defendant’s egregious and needlessly violent conduct jeopardized many innocent lives that day," Cacace said, adding, "I am only grateful that the innocent bystander who was struck by Mr. Solomon’s bullet survived his injuries and has been released from the hospital."

Solomon pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Westchester County Jail on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond, or $500,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court on Dec. 18.

