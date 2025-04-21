Major Shipping Company Halts High-Value US Deliveries Due To Trump's Tariff Rules

DHL is pausing business-to-consumer deliveries to the US with declared values over $800 on Monday, April 21, the company said. The German shipper cited a surge in customs backlogs caused by new federal rules linked to Trump's trade wars.

The impact of Trump's policies has overwhelmed DHL's clearance systems, triggering multi-day delays across the shipping network.

"This change has caused a surge in formal customs clearances, which we are handling around the clock," DHL said.

The move follows a change by US customs that went into effect on Saturday, April 5. The threshold for formal entry processing was slashed from $2,500 to $800.

Business-to-business shipments aren't affected by the pause, though they may also face delays. Packages under $800 continue to move without interruption.

DHL's pause comes as more restrictions are on the way. The White House will target low-value shipments from China and Hong Kong by ending the "de minimis" rule on Friday, May 2.

The loophole allowed packages under $800 to enter the US duty-free. The change will hit major retailers like Shein and Temu, which have warned about price increases due to Trump's tariffs, the BBC reported.

The Trump administration has accused Chinese shippers of deceptive practices, saying they hide illegal goods in low-value packages. The White House said the new crackdown is part of an executive order aimed at stopping synthetic opioids from coming into the US.

Hongkong Post has also scaled back service, suspending sea mail to the US and announcing it will stop accepting parcels bound for the US starting Sunday, April 27, Reuters reported.

"The US is unreasonable, bullying and imposing tariffs abusively," Hongkong Post said.

Trump has imposed 25% tariffs on imported cars, light trucks, aluminum, and steel, along with a 145% tariff on Chinese goods. In response, China has raised its duty on US imports to 125%.

Most countries also face a 10% tariff on all goods after the higher rates from Trump's "liberation day" announcement were paused.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.