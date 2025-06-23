Major Health Insurers Promise Faster Approvals After Outrage Over Care Delays: Here's How

The medical insurance trade group AHIP announced the effort to simplify prior authorization in a news release on Monday, June 23. The group includes insurers like UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Cigna, CVS Aetna, Kaiser Permanente, Elevance Health, Centene, and several Blue Cross Blue Shield companies.

The new commitments will affect more than 250 million Americans with commercial, Medicare Advantage, or Medicaid managed care coverage. Plans include faster timelines, real-time approvals, and honoring existing authorizations when patients switch insurers.

Prior authorization requires providers to get approval from a patient's insurance company before providing certain treatments, which can lead to delays and denials.

"The health care system remains fragmented and burdened by outdated manual processes, resulting in frustration for patients and providers alike," said AHIP president and CEO Mike Tuffin. "Health plans are making voluntary commitments to deliver a more seamless patient experience and enable providers to focus on patient care, while also helping to modernize the system."

US health insurance providers have faced more scrutiny since the December 2024 shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Investigators said written on the ammunition used in the killing were the words "delay," "deny," and "depose" – a reference to the "delay, deny, defend" phrase that critics have used to describe how health insurance companies try to avoid paying claims.

Starting in 2026, insurers will begin honoring prior authorizations from other plans for 90 days when patients change coverage mid-treatment. They'll also start reducing how many treatments and services require approval, but the exact changes will vary by insurer and market.

Insurers also promised to expand real-time decisions. By 2027, at least 80% of electronic prior authorization requests with all necessary clinical documents will be approved immediately, according to the AHIP. Companies say they'll use new data standards and software tools to make it happen.

The reforms are meant to ease frustrations from both doctors and patients.

"These measurable commitments – addressing improvements like timeliness, scope and streamlining – mark a meaningful step forward in our work together to create a better system of health," said Kim Keck, president and CEO of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. "This is an important foundation to address bigger problems together, at a time when technology and interoperability can deliver real improvements to patient experience."

Providers have long pushed for less red tape, saying delays in approvals put patients at risk. Under the new plan, medical professionals must continue to review all denials based on clinical grounds.

You can find a full list of participating health plans on the AHIP's website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.