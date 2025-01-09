Mail Won’t Be Delivered Thursday, Jan. 9: Here's Why

All post office locations will be closed for the day, following an executive order from President Joe Biden directing federal agencies to close as a mark of respect for Carter, the nation’s 39th president.

While regular mail services will be suspended, limited package delivery will continue, the USPS announced.

Carter, who died on Sunday, Dec. 29, at age 100 after nearly two years in hospice care, made history as the first US president to become a centenarian.

Biden’s order pays tribute to Carter’s enduring legacy as a leader and public servant.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.