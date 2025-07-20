Luigi Mangione's Attorney Says DA Used Fake Subpoena To Get His Medical Records

Mangione’s attorney calls this a “blatant abuse of process” and a violation of federal privacy laws.

Mangione, a Maryland native, is awaiting trial for the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors allege Mangione fatally shot Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel last December, just before the company’s annual investor conference, and have characterized the killing as a politically motivated act of terrorism. He also faces federal charges tied to the same Wednesday, Dec. 4 homicide.

In a letter to the court, defense attorney Karen Friedman Agnifilo alleges that the District Attorney’s Office drafted a subpoena to Mangione’s health insurer, Aetna, falsely claiming there was a court date on May 23, 2025. They also threatened contempt if the documents weren’t produced.

Instead of having Aetna deliver the records to the court, as required by law, prosecutors allegedly instructed the insurer to send them directly to the DA’s office, intentionally bypassing both the court and defense counsel.

Agnifilo argues that the DA’s office not only violated Mangione’s rights under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), but also his doctor-patient privilege, by reviewing more than 120 pages of confidential medical records.

The defense claims the prosecution’s actions were part of a pattern of misconduct, including a previous incident in which prosecutors improperly listened to an attorney-client phone call and failed to redact sensitive personal information from court filings.

The defense is now seeking a full evidentiary hearing and sanctions, including possible dismissal of charges or barring prosecutors from using the medical records.

“Had they followed proper procedures required by law, this grievous error would never have happened,” Agnifilo wrote, calling for the court to uncover the extent of the alleged violations and to hold the DA’s office accountable.

Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

