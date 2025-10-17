Luigi Mangione Loses Right To Speedy Trial In Pennsylvania After Denial By Judge: Court Docs

A Pennsylvania judge issued a new order on Tuesday, Oct. 15, stating that Mangione’s continued unavailability for remote hearings constitutes a waiver of Rule 600 — the state’s legal standard that protects a defendant’s right to a prompt trial.

Mangione Still Demands In-Person Court

Mangione, a University of Pennsylvania graduate charged with multiple offenses in Pennsylvania and accused in the high-profile murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, has repeatedly refused to appear in Blair County court via video from federal custody in New York.

His defense insists that he will only attend court in person, citing his constitutional right to be physically present. However, the federal government has declined to release Mangione for Pennsylvania hearings while he remains under prosecution in New York.

Judge Says Blair County Case Can’t Move Forward

Judge Jackie Atherton Bernard found that Mangione’s refusal to appear remotely — combined with the federal government's denial of a writ of habeas corpus ad prosequendum — makes it “impossible for this Court to convene substantive hearings” in the case.

As a result, the judge denied and dismissed, without prejudice, all pending motions filed by Mangione's defense. The court further ruled that Mangione’s unavailability is being treated as a waiver of his right to a speedy trial under Rule 600.

What Happens Next

The Commonwealth is still required to update the court every 60 days on Mangione’s availability for transport. His defense must also file a certification stating whether he still insists on in-person appearances or is now willing to attend virtually. That certification is due within 14 days of the next update.

Where Mangione Is Now

Mangione remains in federal custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York — the same facility where Sean “Diddy” Combs is being held.

He is awaiting trial on intentional second-degree murder charges in the December 2024 shooting of CEO Brian Thompson outside a Midtown Manhattan hotel. A judge recently threw out terrorism-related counts but left the core murder charge in place. Mangione also faces federal charges related to the same incident.

In Pennsylvania, he is charged with:

Felony Forgery – Utters Forged Writing.

Felony Firearms Not To Be Carried Without A License.

Misdemeanor Tampering With Records Or ID.

Misdemeanor Possession Of Instrument Of Crime.

Misdemeanor False Identification To Law Enforcement Officer.

Without cooperation from Mangione — or federal authorities — the Blair County case remains frozen in legal limbo.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.