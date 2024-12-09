Luigi Mangione Mugshot Released: Details Shared In Rookie Cop's Big PA McDonald's Arrest

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro says that 26-year-old Mangione had a ghost gun, a weapon assembled from untraceable parts, matching the firearm used in Thompson’s murder was recovered during his detention, PA Gov. Josh Shapiro and other law enforcement officials announced at a press conference in Hollidaysburg.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the 26-year-old University of Pennsylvania graduate and high school valedictorian was arrested earlier Monday morning at a McDonald’s in Altoona, when an employee recognized him and called 911.

The Arrest

Police arrived at the McDonald’s and asked Mangione to remove his medical face mask, confirming he matched the photo of the suspect. Mangione provided a fake New Jersey ID, but officers later found a passport identifying him as Luigi Mangione.

The officer who made the arrest had only been on the job for six months. Governor Shapiro praised the McDonald’s employee as “a hero who helped law enforcement.”

Governor Shapiro Condemns Violence

Speaking at the press conference, Shapiro said, “We cannot settle policy disputes with violence.” He emphasized the seriousness of the case and urged the public to share any information by contacting the state tip line at 800-4PA-TIPS.

Shapiro also revealed that Mangione frequently traveled between Philadelphia and Altoona, further broadening the investigation’s scope.

Mangione’s Background

Mangione, originally from Towson, Maryland, graduated as valedictorian from Baltimore’s Gilman School and went on to earn dual degrees in Computer Science at the University of Pennsylvania.

Social media platforms have been abuzz since Mangione’s arrest, however, his Instagram account had been disabled as of 7:30 p.m.

Although a motive remains unclear, Kenny noted that NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny said Mangione “appears to harbor ill will toward corporate America.”

Mangione remains in custody in Pennsylvania on gun charges, with extradition proceedings to New York already underway.

“Justice will be served,” Shapiro vowed.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Monsey and receive free news updates.