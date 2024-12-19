Longtime Hudson Valley Police Officer Suspended Following DWI

According to New York State Trooper Jennifer Alvarez, Eric J. VanAllen, age 46, of Kingston, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 13, for DWI after he was found sleeping in a 2025 Dodge Ram pickup at an intersection in Gardiner.

On the scene, troopers found a 2025 Dodge Power Ram pickup truck stopped at the intersection and VanAllen "seemingly sleeping" in the driver's seat.

The vehicle's passenger also appeared asleep in the passenger seat.

VanAllen was arrested, processed, and released. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.

On Wednesday, the Kingston Police Commission voted unanimously to suspend VanAllen for 30 days without pay.

