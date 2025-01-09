Longtime Drummer Departs Long Island Emo Rock Band Over Sobriety, Creative Issues

After 25 years of rocking out with Taking Back Sunday, Mark O'Connell announced his departure from the band in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Jan. 7. The Rockville Centre, New York, native joined the Amityville-based group in 2001 when he replaced Steven DeJoseph, Billboard reported.

O'Connell said the decision to leave wasn't easy and "wasn't entirely my own."

"Over the past few years, I've focused on my family and personal growth, including committing to my sobriety," he said "Unfortunately, during this time, I didn't always feel the support I needed from those I thought of as brothers, and creative differences made it hard to move forward together."

Formed in 1999, Taking Back Sunday has undergone numerous lineup changes over the years. Guitarist John Nolan, who rejoined the band in 2010 after a seven-year absence, is now the only remaining member from the original lineup.

The alternative rock band is most widely known for its 2006 hit song "MakeDamnSure". The single was from the group's highest-charting album 'Louder Now', which reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Despite the challenges, O’Connell expressed gratitude for the memories and opportunities his time with Taking Back Sunday brought him.

"I'm proud of what we built together, and I’m choosing to focus on the good as I move into this next chapter," he said.

That next step started with O'Connell's first solo single. He released "Brain Dead" on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.

Taking Back Sunday has three festival appearances scheduled so far in 2025, most notably at When We Were Young in Las Vegas on Saturday, Oct. 18.

